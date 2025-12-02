Company Directory
The median Sales compensation in United States package at ADP totals $85K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
ADP
Sales
hidden
Total per year
$45K
Level
L1
Base
$45K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at ADP?
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (Infinity% per period)



Included Titles

Sales Development Representative

Account Executive

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at ADP in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $140,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADP for the Sales role in United States is $55,000.

