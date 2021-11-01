← Company Directory
Concentrix
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Concentrix Salaries

Concentrix's salary ranges from $3,391 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Egypt at the low-end to $172,373 for a Management Consultant in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Concentrix. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $23.7K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Customer Service
Median $5.3K
Administrative Assistant
$6.2K
Business Analyst
$5.5K
Customer Service Operations
$6.7K
Data Scientist
$101K
Financial Analyst
$57K
Information Technologist (IT)
$26.9K
Management Consultant
$172K
Partner Manager
$35.4K
Product Designer
$81.6K
Product Manager
$34.1K
Program Manager
$95.5K
Sales
$3.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$102K
Solution Architect
$12.7K
Technical Program Manager
$148K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Concentrix is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,373. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Concentrix is $34,083.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Concentrix

Related Companies

  • ADP
  • Xerox
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources