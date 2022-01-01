← Company Directory
Xerox
Xerox Salaries

Xerox's salary ranges from $21,218 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $201,000 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Xerox. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Hardware Engineer
Median $92K
Software Engineer
Median $82K
Data Scientist
$157K

Electrical Engineer
$147K
Mechanical Engineer
$101K
Product Designer
$55.2K
Product Manager
$102K
Project Manager
$201K
Sales
$196K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$21.2K
Technical Program Manager
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Xerox is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xerox is $102,000.

