FactSet Salaries

FactSet's salary ranges from $5,895 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in India at the low-end to $280,500 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FactSet. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $95K
Software Engineer II $113K
Software Engineer III $134K
Senior Software Engineer $154K
Lead Software Engineer $181K
Principal Software Engineer $236K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $70K
Product Manager
Median $14.9K
Accountant
$5.9K
Business Operations
$126K
Business Analyst
$106K
Customer Service
$95.5K
Customer Success
$51.8K
Data Analyst
$8K
Data Scientist
$135K
Investment Banker
$7.5K
Management Consultant
$47.4K
Project Manager
$179K
Sales
$281K
Software Engineering Manager
$224K
Solution Architect
$159K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$165K
Technical Writer
$13.1K
UX Researcher
$80.4K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At FactSet, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FactSet is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $280,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FactSet is $109,917.

Other Resources