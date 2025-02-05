Software Engineer compensation in United States at FactSet ranges from $97.6K per year for Software Engineer I to $236K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FactSet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$97.6K
$95.9K
$100
$1.6K
Software Engineer II
$115K
$115K
$0
$182
Software Engineer III
$134K
$134K
$0
$455
Senior Software Engineer
$154K
$151K
$833
$2.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At FactSet, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)