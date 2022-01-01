Free Lunch 4 days a week

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Sick Time 5 days

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Related to CFA, IPM, CAIA, and FRM exams

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $2,000 matched

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Remote Work Offered by employer

Dental Insurance MetLife

Health Savings Account (HSA) $250 per year contributed by employer. FactSet will contribute $250 for individual coverage and $500 for family coverage.

Life Insurance 200% of basic earnings, to a maximum of $700,000.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 200% of basic earnings, to a maximum of $700,000.

Disability Insurance Sort-term: 100% of base earnings for the first six weeks and 66 2/3% for the remaining 20 weeks. Long-term: 60% of base earnings, up to a monthly maximum of $15,000.

Unique Perk Family Medical Leave - FactSet provides eligible US employees up to 16 weeks of unpaid job protected leave for qualified family and medical reasons on a rolling 24-month basis.

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Paternity Leave 8 weeks