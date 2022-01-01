Company Directory
Estimated Total Value: $10,230

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Free Lunch $2,080

    4 days a week

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Sick Time

    5 days

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Vision Insurance

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • On-Site Clinic

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Dental Insurance

    MetLife

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $250

    $250 per year contributed by employer. FactSet will contribute $250 for individual coverage and $500 for family coverage.

  • Life Insurance

    200% of basic earnings, to a maximum of $700,000.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    200% of basic earnings, to a maximum of $700,000.

  • Disability Insurance

    Sort-term: 100% of base earnings for the first six weeks and 66 2/3% for the remaining 20 weeks. Long-term: 60% of base earnings, up to a monthly maximum of $15,000.

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary Employees will be 100% vested in the company match after 5 years (20% each year).

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Related to CFA, IPM, CAIA, and FRM exams

  • Learning and Development

    • Other
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $2,000 matched

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Family Medical Leave

    FactSet provides eligible US employees up to 16 weeks of unpaid job protected leave for qualified family and medical reasons on a rolling 24-month basis.

