Concentrix
Concentrix Customer Service Salaries

The median Customer Service compensation in India package at Concentrix totals ₹198K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Concentrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
Concentrix
Customer Service Specialist
Thane, MH, India
Total per year
₹198K
Level
11
Base
₹198K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Concentrix?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Concentrix in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹583,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Concentrix for the Customer Service role in India is ₹342,593.

Other Resources