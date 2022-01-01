← Company Directory
ADP Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $8,640

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Employee Assistance Program

    8 free counseling sessions for well-being (per year, per issue).

  • Health Insurance

    Rx Savings Solutions (RxSS) for prescription costs.

  • Disability Insurance

    STD; LTD: for $0.24 per $100 of your covered monthly salary, LTD will replace 60% of your monthly income – tax free – up to a maximum benefit of $15,000 per month.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1.5X base salary up to $1 million of coverage

  • Life Insurance

    1.5X base salary up to $1 million of coverage

  • Pet Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Adoption Assistance

    The Adoption/ Surrogacy Program: reimbursement up to a lifetime maximum of $30,000.

  • Fertility Assistance

    Lifetime maximum medical benefit per person toward eligible fertility expenses.

  • Surrogacy Assistance

  • Military Leave

    Unlimited with differential pay

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    $50 contribution each month from ADP towards their own student loan debt or their child’s student loan debt, for up to four years.

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Tobacco Surcharge

    There is a $50 monthly tobacco surcharge for associates and covered spouses/ domestic partners who certify as Tobacco Users and are enrolled in the ADP Medical Plan.

  • Personal Accident Insurance

