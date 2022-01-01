Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program 8 free counseling sessions for well-being (per year, per issue).

Health Insurance Rx Savings Solutions (RxSS) for prescription costs.

Student Loan Repayment Plan $50 contribution each month from ADP towards their own student loan debt or their child’s student loan debt, for up to four years.

Disability Insurance STD; LTD: for $0.24 per $100 of your covered monthly salary, LTD will replace 60% of your monthly income – tax free – up to a maximum benefit of $15,000 per month.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1.5X base salary up to $1 million of coverage

Life Insurance 1.5X base salary up to $1 million of coverage

Unique Perk Tobacco Surcharge - There is a $50 monthly tobacco surcharge for associates and covered spouses/ domestic partners who certify as Tobacco Users and are enrolled in the ADP Medical Plan.

Unique Perk Personal Accident Insurance

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary

Adoption Assistance The Adoption/ Surrogacy Program: reimbursement up to a lifetime maximum of $30,000.

Fertility Assistance Lifetime maximum medical benefit per person toward eligible fertility expenses.

Surrogacy Assistance Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer