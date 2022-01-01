LexisNexis Salaries

Company Directory
LexisNexis's salary ranges from $41,808 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $211,935 for a Legal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LexisNexis. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $78.8K
Software Engineer II $86.6K
Software Engineer III $101K
Senior Software Engineer I $137K
Senior Software Engineer II $136K
Principal Software Engineer $153K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Data Scientist I $92.5K
Data Scientist II $102K
Senior Data Scientist I $155K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $176K

Product Manager
Median $142K
Data Analyst
Median $75K
Data Science Manager
$206K
Legal
$212K
Management Consultant
$85.4K
Product Designer
$95.4K
Project Manager
$41.8K
Sales
$76.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$99K
Solution Architect
$182K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$49.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LexisNexis is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,935. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LexisNexis is $100,867.

