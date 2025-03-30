Software Engineer compensation in United States at LexisNexis ranges from $78.8K per year for Software Engineer I to $153K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LexisNexis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$78.8K
$78.7K
$0
$139
Software Engineer II
$86.6K
$85.3K
$0
$1.3K
Software Engineer III
$105K
$104K
$0
$1.4K
Senior Software Engineer I
$137K
$135K
$2K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
