Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications Salaries

Nuance Communications's salary ranges from $7,594 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $265,580 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nuance Communications. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $115K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $120K
Financial Analyst
Median $100K

Accountant
$131K
Business Analyst
$149K
Business Development
$266K
Human Resources
$9.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$54.3K
Product Designer
$148K
Product Manager
$33.9K
Program Manager
$183K
Sales
$124K
Sales Engineer
$214K
Software Engineering Manager
$110K
Solution Architect
$47.8K
Technical Program Manager
$116K
Technical Writer
$7.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nuance Communications is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,580. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nuance Communications is $115,640.

