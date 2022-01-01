Company Directory
LexisNexis
    LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world.

    We help lawyers win cases, manage their work more efficiently, serve their clients better and grow their practices. We assist corporations in better understanding their markets, monitoring their brands and competition, and in mitigating business risk. We collaborate with universities to educate students, and we support nation-building with governments and courts by making laws accessible and strengthening legal infrastructures. We partner with leading global associations and customers to collect evidence against war criminals and provide tools to combat human trafficking.

    Our mission and purpose is to advance the rule of law around the world.

    lexisnexis.com
    Website
    1970
    Year Founded
    11,300
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

