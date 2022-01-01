Health Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance 100% coverage for preventive and diagnostic services and 60% coverage for major benefits.

Vision Insurance Exams, contacts, lenses and frames are generously covered with low copays.

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $5,250 for full-time employees or $1,000 for part-time employees each year.

Donation Match 100% match.

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Transport allowance For full-time employees and interns based in select locations.

Adoption Assistance 100% reimbursement of certain expenses. Receive a maximum of $7,500 per adoption or surrogacy.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 14 weeks

Paternity Leave 14 weeks

Life Insurance 1x your benefits pay, up to a maximum of $750,000.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x your benefits pay, up to a maximum of $750,000.

401k 100% match on the first 5% of base salary After 3 years of service, match contribution will be 100% per pay period on the first 6%.

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Sabbatical Offered by employer

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Military Leave If called to active duty, LexisNexis will pay the difference between your base pay and your military pay for a period of up to 5 years.

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Unique Perk Critical Illness Coverage - Several coverage options available, ranging from $5,000 – $30,000 (rates are based on age).

Unique Perk Jury Duty Leave - Time off with full base pay if called for jury duty.

Unique Perk Bereavement Leave - Up to 3 days off.

Unique Perk Family Medical Leave

Unique Perk 1Password Discount - To help you manage your passwords and add a layer of security, LexisNexis has partnered with 1Password to offer employees a 40% discount off the standard cost of a family plan.

Unique Perk Weight Watchers Membership Discount - 50% discount on WW memberships to all benefits-eligible employees and their spouses/domestic partners.

Unique Perk Commuter Spending Account - The commuter pre-tax limit is $280 a month for mass transit and $280 for parking.

Unique Perk Employee Resource Group - Up to 2 days of paid time off per year to participate in an Employee Resource Group volunteer event.

Unique Perk Annual Digital Pass to The New York Times