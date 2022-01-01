Company Directory
LexisNexis
LexisNexis Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $8,874

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

    100% coverage for preventive and diagnostic services and 60% coverage for major benefits.

  • Vision Insurance

    Exams, contacts, lenses and frames are generously covered with low copays.

  • Disability Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Maternity Leave

    14 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    14 weeks

  • Life Insurance

    1x your benefits pay, up to a maximum of $750,000.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x your benefits pay, up to a maximum of $750,000.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Sabbatical

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Drinks $365

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

    100% reimbursement of certain expenses. Receive a maximum of $7,500 per adoption or surrogacy.

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Military Leave

    If called to active duty, LexisNexis will pay the difference between your base pay and your military pay for a period of up to 5 years.

  • Business Travel Insurance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary After 3 years of service, match contribution will be 100% per pay period on the first 6%.

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $5,250 for full-time employees or $1,000 for part-time employees each year.

  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    For full-time employees and interns based in select locations.

    • Other
  • Donation Match

    100% match.

  • Critical Illness Coverage

    Several coverage options available, ranging from $5,000 – $30,000 (rates are based on age).

  • Jury Duty Leave

    Time off with full base pay if called for jury duty.

  • Bereavement Leave

    Up to 3 days off.

  • Family Medical Leave

  • 1Password Discount

    To help you manage your passwords and add a layer of security, LexisNexis has partnered with 1Password to offer employees a 40% discount off the standard cost of a family plan.

  • Weight Watchers Membership Discount

    50% discount on WW memberships to all benefits-eligible employees and their spouses/domestic partners.

  • Commuter Spending Account

    The commuter pre-tax limit is $280 a month for mass transit and $280 for parking.

  • Employee Resource Group

    Up to 2 days of paid time off per year to participate in an Employee Resource Group volunteer event.

  • Annual Digital Pass to The New York Times

  • Bright Horizons Family Assistance

    Services include Back-Up Child/Adult/Elder Care, College Coaching, Support for Children Who Need Extra Help, Tutoring & Tuition Help, and more.

