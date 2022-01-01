Estimated Total Value: $8,874
100% coverage for preventive and diagnostic services and 60% coverage for major benefits.
Exams, contacts, lenses and frames are generously covered with low copays.
14 weeks
1x your benefits pay, up to a maximum of $750,000.
100% reimbursement of certain expenses. Receive a maximum of $7,500 per adoption or surrogacy.
If called to active duty, LexisNexis will pay the difference between your base pay and your military pay for a period of up to 5 years.
100% match on the first 5% of base salary After 3 years of service, match contribution will be 100% per pay period on the first 6%.
Up to $5,250 for full-time employees or $1,000 for part-time employees each year.
100% match.
Several coverage options available, ranging from $5,000 – $30,000 (rates are based on age).
Time off with full base pay if called for jury duty.
Up to 3 days off.
To help you manage your passwords and add a layer of security, LexisNexis has partnered with 1Password to offer employees a 40% discount off the standard cost of a family plan.
50% discount on WW memberships to all benefits-eligible employees and their spouses/domestic partners.
The commuter pre-tax limit is $280 a month for mass transit and $280 for parking.
Up to 2 days of paid time off per year to participate in an Employee Resource Group volunteer event.
Services include Back-Up Child/Adult/Elder Care, College Coaching, Support for Children Who Need Extra Help, Tutoring & Tuition Help, and more.