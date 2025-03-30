All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at LexisNexis ranges from $92.5K per year for Data Scientist I to $155K per year for Senior Data Scientist I. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LexisNexis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$92.5K
$91.5K
$0
$1K
Data Scientist II
$102K
$101K
$0
$1.3K
Data Scientist III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist I
$155K
$139K
$0
$16.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
