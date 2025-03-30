← Company Directory
LexisNexis
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

LexisNexis Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at LexisNexis totals $142K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LexisNexis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
LexisNexis
Senior Product Manager
Alpharetta, GA
Total per year
$142K
Level
Senior Product Manager II
Base
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$6.5K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at LexisNexis?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at LexisNexis in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $278,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LexisNexis for the Product Manager role in United States is $146,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for LexisNexis

Related Companies

  • ADP
  • Nuance Communications
  • NETSCOUT
  • Affirma
  • Cognizant
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources