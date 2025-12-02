Software Engineer compensation in United States at ADP ranges from $93.3K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $243K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (Infinity% per period)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.