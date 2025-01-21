Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Fiserv ranges from $83.6K per year for L1 to $148K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fiserv's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer 1 (Entry Level) $83.6K $83.1K $0 $500 L2 Software Engineer 2 $106K $104K $118 $2.3K L3 Senior Software Engineer $151K $141K $4.6K $5.5K L4 Staff Engineer $148K $140K $5.5K $2.5K View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Fiserv, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Fiserv ?

