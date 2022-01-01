|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Employee Assistance Program
|Offered by employer
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|$1,500 per year contributed by employer
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|20 days
|Business Travel Insurance
|Offered by employer
|401k
|50% match on the first 6% of base salary
|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
|Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer