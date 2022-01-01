← Company Directory
PTC
Work Here? Claim Your Company

PTC Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $6,120

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,500

    $1,500 per year contributed by employer

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Sick Time

    5 days

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for PTC

    Related Companies

    • HPE
    • Cognizant
    • ADP
    • FactSet
    • Gartner
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources