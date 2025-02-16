← Company Directory
PTC
PTC Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at PTC ranges from $100K per year for Software Engineer Specialist to $151K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PTC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer Specialist
$100K
$95.1K
$3K
$2.1K
Senior Software Engineer
$151K
$133K
$10K
$7.7K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.4%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At PTC, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.4% vests in the 1st-year (33.40% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



Included Titles

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at PTC in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $192,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PTC for the Software Engineer role in United States is $120,000.

