Software Engineer compensation in United States at PTC ranges from $100K per year for Software Engineer Specialist to $151K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PTC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer Specialist
$100K
$95.1K
$3K
$2.1K
Senior Software Engineer
$151K
$133K
$10K
$7.7K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33.4%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At PTC, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.4% vests in the 1st-year (33.40% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)