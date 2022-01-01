← Company Directory
S&P Global
Work Here? Claim Your Company

S&P Global Salaries

S&P Global's salary ranges from $8,488 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $335,168 for a Corporate Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of S&P Global. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L8 $123K
L9 $92K
L10 $111K
L11 $168K
L12 $187K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $16.8K
Product Manager
Median $26.5K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

57 24
57 24
Solution Architect
Median $205K

Data Architect

Business Analyst
Median $124K
Accountant
$111K
Business Operations
$8.5K
Corporate Development
$335K
Customer Success
$89.6K
Data Analyst
$17K
Financial Analyst
$55.4K
Management Consultant
$88.9K
Marketing
$89.6K
Product Designer
$104K
Project Manager
$55K
Sales
$133K
Sales Engineer
$93.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$163K
Technical Program Manager
$155K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.50% semi-annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at S&P Global is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $335,168. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&P Global is $104,475.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for S&P Global

Related Companies

  • Envestnet
  • Affirma
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • Alkami
  • Enova International
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources