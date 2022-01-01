S&P Global Salaries

S&P Global's salary ranges from $8,488 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $335,168 for a Corporate Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of S&P Global. Last updated: 2/16/2025
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.50% semi-annually)
