Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates Salaries

Jack Henry & Associates's salary ranges from $41,275 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Estonia at the low-end to $308,450 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jack Henry & Associates. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $147K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $90K
Business Development
$120K

Data Scientist
$173K
Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Marketing
$41.3K
Product Designer
$129K
Product Manager
$127K
Solution Architect
$308K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jack Henry & Associates is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $308,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jack Henry & Associates is $126,838.

