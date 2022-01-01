Envestnet Salaries

Envestnet's salary ranges from $9,547 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in India at the low-end to $317,903 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Envestnet. Last updated: 7/20/2025
You guys having any luck
I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.
I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.
Anyone else in the same boat?
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Envestnet, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)
