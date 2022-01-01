Company Directory
Envestnet
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Envestnet Salaries

Envestnet's salary ranges from $9,547 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in India at the low-end to $317,903 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Envestnet. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $187K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations Manager
$124K
Business Analyst
$26.4K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Data Science Manager
$109K
Data Scientist
$47.8K
Management Consultant
$153K
Product Designer
$318K
Product Manager
$129K
Program Manager
$120K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$11.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$75.6K
Solution Architect
$9.5K
Technical Program Manager
$197K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Envestnet, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Envestnet is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $317,903. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Envestnet is $120,360.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Envestnet

Related Companies

  • S&P Global
  • Enova International
  • Affirma
  • Moody's
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources