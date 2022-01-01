← Company Directory
Moody's
Moody's Salaries

Moody's's salary ranges from $44,704 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in India at the low-end to $265,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $115K
Software Engineer $130K
Senior Software Engineer $171K
Principal Software Engineer $203K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $265K
Product Manager
Median $145K

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Business Analyst
Median $100K
Financial Analyst
Median $101K
Actuary
$122K
Administrative Assistant
$105K
Business Development
$153K
Customer Service
$64.8K
Data Analyst
$116K
Data Science Manager
$235K
Data Scientist
$63.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$101K
Legal
$144K
Management Consultant
$44.7K
Marketing
$143K
Product Designer
$108K
Project Manager
$50.2K
Sales
$241K
Sales Engineer
$186K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$258K
Solution Architect
$52.8K
Technical Program Manager
$263K
Technical Writer
$68.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Moody's is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $265,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Moody's is $121,685.

Other Resources