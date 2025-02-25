← Company Directory
Envestnet
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Envestnet Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Envestnet totals $11.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Envestnet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Envestnet
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
$11.9K
Level
L3
Base
$11.9K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Envestnet?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Envestnet, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Envestnet in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $252,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Envestnet for the Software Engineer role in United States is $187,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Envestnet

Related Companies

  • S&P Global
  • Enova International
  • Affirma
  • Moody's
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources