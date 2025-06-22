Business Analyst compensation in United States at S&P Global totals $149K per year for L11. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $153K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L10
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L11
$149K
$129K
$0
$20.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.50% semi-annually)