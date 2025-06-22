← Company Directory
S&P Global
S&P Global Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at S&P Global totals $290K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
S&P Global
Director
New York, NY
Total per year
$290K
Level
Director
Base
$220K
Stock (/yr)
$15K
Bonus
$55K
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
25 Years
What are the career levels at S&P Global?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at S&P Global in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $335,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&P Global for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $251,000.

