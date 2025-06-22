S&P Global Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at S&P Global ranges from ₹1.1M per year for L8 to ₹6.61M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.99M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L8 Software Developer I (Entry Level) ₹1.1M ₹1.06M ₹0 ₹36.8K L9 Software Developer II ₹2.05M ₹1.9M ₹0 ₹149K L10 Software Developer II ₹2.59M ₹2.45M ₹0 ₹141K L11 Lead Software Developer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 3 More Levels

₹13.72M Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.57M+ (sometimes ₹25.73M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 16.50 % semi-annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 16.50 % semi-annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 16.50 % semi-annually )

What's the vesting schedule at S&P Global ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title