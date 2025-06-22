Data Scientist compensation in India at S&P Global ranges from ₹2.16M per year for L9 to ₹1.89M per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.57M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L9
₹2.16M
₹2.06M
₹0
₹101K
L10
₹1.89M
₹1.81M
₹0
₹85.1K
L11
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.50% semi-annually)