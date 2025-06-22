← Company Directory
S&P Global
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

S&P Global Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at S&P Global totals $92.8K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $89.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L8
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L9
Product Manager II
$92.8K
$85.1K
$0
$7.7K
L10
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L11
Lead Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.50% semi-annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at S&P Global in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $175,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&P Global for the Product Manager role in United States is $103,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for S&P Global

Related Companies

  • Envestnet
  • Affirma
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • Alkami
  • Enova International
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources