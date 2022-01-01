Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 5% discount on purchase price of stock

Maternity Leave 6 months

Paternity Leave 6 months

Unique Perk Wellness Fridays - Employees are encouraged to leave the office three hours early on a designated Friday each month.

Unique Perk Career Reboot - A program for individuals who have been out of the workforce for an extended period of time and are ready to restart their careers.

Unique Perk Retirement Transition Support - Employees within one year of retirement may apply to work part-time.

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary Matching was suspended for 6 months due to COVID

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer