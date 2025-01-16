Software Engineer compensation in United States at Leidos ranges from $87.1K per year for T1 to $211K per year for T6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Leidos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$87.1K
$87K
$0
$114
T2
$97K
$96.7K
$259
$46
T3
$120K
$120K
$0
$600
T4
$146K
$145K
$0
$1.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
