All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at McKesson ranges from $150K per year for P3 to $129K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKesson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$150K
$133K
$0
$17.6K
P4
$129K
$114K
$0
$15K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
