McKesson
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

McKesson Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at McKesson ranges from $150K per year for P3 to $129K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKesson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Associate Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
Sr. Associate Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
Data Scientist
$150K
$133K
$0
$17.6K
P4
Sr. Data Scientist
$129K
$114K
$0
$15K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at McKesson?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at McKesson in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $173,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McKesson for the Data Scientist role in United States is $105,000.

