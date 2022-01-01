← Company Directory
Oscar Health
Oscar Health Salaries

Oscar Health's salary ranges from $85,425 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $357,750 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Oscar Health. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
E1 $173K
E2 $235K
E3 $337K
E4 $358K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
E1 $167K
E2 $219K
E3 $237K
Data Scientist
E2 $189K
E3 $176K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $325K
Product Designer
Median $220K
Actuary
$149K
Business Operations
$133K
Business Operations Manager
$139K
Business Analyst
$85.4K
Data Analyst
$118K
Financial Analyst
$265K
Marketing
$195K
Product Design Manager
$345K
Project Manager
$107K
Sales
$218K
Technical Program Manager
$191K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Oscar Health, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Oscar Health is Software Engineer at the E4 level with a yearly total compensation of $357,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Oscar Health is $193,236.

