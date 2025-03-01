All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Oscar Health ranges from $167K per year for E1 to $237K per year for E3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $209K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Oscar Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
$167K
$146K
$14.8K
$7K
E2
$219K
$157K
$39.5K
$23K
E3
$237K
$183K
$29.1K
$25K
E4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Oscar Health, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)