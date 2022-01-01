Zillow Salaries

← Company Directory
Zillow's salary ranges from $76,741 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $434,400 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zillow. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
P2 $157K
P3 $187K
P4 $288K
P5 $328K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
P2 $133K
P3 $185K
P4 $250K
P5 $331K
Product Manager
P2 $102K
P3 $175K
P4 $257K
P5 $339K
P6 $311K

Software Engineering Manager
M3 $293K
M4 $349K
M5 $434K
Product Designer
P2 $110K
P3 $174K
P4 $223K

UX Designer

Technical Program Manager
P4 $263K
P5 $269K
Business Analyst
P3 $102K
P4 $174K
Marketing
P3 $122K
P4 $212K
Program Manager
Median $145K
Sales
P3 $133K
P4 $165K
Financial Analyst
Median $120K
Recruiter
Median $160K
Accountant
$114K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$103K
Business Operations Manager
$183K
Business Development
$132K
Customer Service
$83.3K
Data Analyst
$138K
Data Science Manager
Median $176K
Human Resources
$210K
Information Technologist (IT)
$76.7K
Legal
$159K
Marketing Operations
$192K
Project Manager
$140K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$307K
UX Researcher
$176K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zillow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Zillow offers both RSU and Options (NQSO).

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zillow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Zillow offers both RSU and Options (NQSO).

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zillow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Zillow offers both RSU and Options (NQSO).

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zillow is Software Engineering Manager at the M5 level with a yearly total compensation of $434,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zillow is $175,250.

