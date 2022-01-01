Redfin Salaries

Redfin's salary ranges from $102,510 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $365,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Redfin. Last updated: 1/20/2025
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Entering the job search
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
40%
YR 1
30%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
10%
YR 4
At Redfin, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
40% vests in the 1st-year (40.00% annually)
30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)
10% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% quarterly)
Redfin has a front-loaded vesting schedule for new-hire grants and another vesting schedule for annual retention RSU grants with 25% vesting every year. The value of retention grants is usually 33% of the new-hire grant.
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.