Redfin
Redfin Salaries

Redfin's salary ranges from $102,510 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $365,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Redfin. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
SDE I $148K
Senior SDE $247K
Tech Lead $337K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $167K
Product Designer
Median $145K

Recruiter
Median $130K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $365K
Accountant
$124K
Business Analyst
$186K
Data Scientist
Median $160K
Human Resources
$118K
Information Technologist (IT)
$202K
Program Manager
$113K
Sales
$103K
UX Researcher
$229K
Vesting Schedule

40%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

10%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Redfin, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 40% vests in the 1st-year (40.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 10% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% quarterly)

Redfin has a front-loaded vesting schedule for new-hire grants and another vesting schedule for annual retention RSU grants with 25% vesting every year. The value of retention grants is usually 33% of the new-hire grant.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Redfin is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $365,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Redfin is $160,000.

