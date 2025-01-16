← Company Directory
Redfin
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Redfin Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Redfin totals $167K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Redfin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Redfin
Senior Product Manager
Dallas, TX
Total per year
$167K
Level
L4
Base
$167K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Redfin?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

40%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

10%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Redfin, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 40% vests in the 1st-year (40.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 10% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% quarterly)

Redfin has a front-loaded vesting schedule for new-hire grants and another vesting schedule for annual retention RSU grants with 25% vesting every year. The value of retention grants is usually 33% of the new-hire grant.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Redfin in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $303,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Redfin for the Product Manager role in United States is $174,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Redfin

Related Companies

  • First American Financial
  • Realogy
  • McDonald's
  • Zillow
  • Compass
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources