Redfin
  Salaries
  Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

Redfin Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United States at Redfin ranges from $102K to $145K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Redfin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$116K - $132K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$102K$116K$132K$145K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

40%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

10%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Redfin, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 40% vests in the 1st-year (40.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 10% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% quarterly)

Redfin has a front-loaded vesting schedule for new-hire grants and another vesting schedule for annual retention RSU grants with 25% vesting every year. The value of retention grants is usually 33% of the new-hire grant.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Redfin in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $145,140. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Redfin for the Accountant role in United States is $102,090.

