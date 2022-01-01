← Company Directory
Compass
Compass Salaries

Compass's salary ranges from $60,300 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $415,972 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Compass. Last updated: 5/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC1 $156K
IC2 $195K
IC3 $245K
IC4 $310K
IC5 $416K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Designer
IC3 $141K
IC4 $172K
Product Manager
Median $245K

Sales
Median $132K
Technical Program Manager
Median $310K
Accountant
$68.3K
Biomedical Engineer
$92.5K
Business Analyst
$176K
Business Development
$154K
Customer Service
$60.3K
Data Analyst
$90.5K
Data Science Manager
$184K
Data Scientist
$83.7K
Financial Analyst
$99.5K
Human Resources
$221K
Information Technologist (IT)
$178K
Marketing
Median $76K
Marketing Operations
$98.6K
Product Design Manager
$247K
Project Manager
$87.8K
Recruiter
Median $82K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$110K
UX Researcher
$129K
Venture Capitalist
$89.6K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Compass, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Compass is Software Engineer at the IC5 level with a yearly total compensation of $415,972. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Compass is $136,500.

Other Resources