Compass
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Compass Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in United States at Compass totals $169K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $165K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Compass's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
Senior Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
Senior Product Designer II
$169K
$161K
$8.3K
$0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Compass, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Compass in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $212,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Compass for the Product Designer role in United States is $173,000.

