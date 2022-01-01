Company Directory
Opendoor
Opendoor Salaries

Opendoor's salary ranges from $67,335 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $407,825 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Opendoor. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $180K
L3 $234K
L4 $328K
L5 $408K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Data Scientist 2 $161K
Senior Data Scientist $304K
Product Designer
Senior Product Designer $226K
Staff Product Designer $354K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $374K
Recruiter
Median $143K
Product Manager
Median $330K
Administrative Assistant
$69.6K
Business Operations
$174K
Business Operations Manager
$148K
Business Analyst
$139K
Data Analyst
Median $149K
Data Science Manager
$274K
Financial Analyst
$274K
Human Resources
$67.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$111K
Marketing
$193K
Program Manager
$221K
Sales
$164K
Solution Architect
$181K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$192K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Opendoor, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Opendoor is Software Engineer at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $407,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Opendoor is $191,955.

