First American Financial
First American Financial Salaries

First American Financial's salary ranges from $6,041 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $349,860 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of First American Financial. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$308K
Business Development
$59.2K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

Data Analyst
$86.1K
Data Scientist
$191K
Human Resources
$130K
Product Designer
$144K
Product Manager
$38.5K
Recruiter
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$6K
Software Engineering Manager
$332K
Solution Architect
$350K
Technical Program Manager
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at First American Financial is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $349,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at First American Financial is $129,972.

