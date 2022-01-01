← Company Directory
Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac Salaries

Freddie Mac's salary ranges from $82,000 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $343,000 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Freddie Mac. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer 1 $97.3K
Associate Software Engineer 2 $104K
Software Engineer $136K
Senior Software Engineer $149K
Lead Software Engineer $182K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $159K
Business Analyst
Median $82K
Product Manager
Median $175K
Project Manager
Median $100K
Financial Analyst
Median $107K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $99K
Program Manager
Median $159K
Solution Architect
Median $220K

Data Architect

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $130K
Technical Program Manager
Median $100K
Business Operations
$284K
Data Analyst
$130K
Data Science Manager
$176K
Marketing
$95.5K
Recruiter
$90.2K
Sales
$343K
Software Engineering Manager
$238K
Venture Capitalist
$92.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Freddie Mac is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $343,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freddie Mac is $130,000.

