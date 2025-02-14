← Company Directory
Freddie Mac
The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at Freddie Mac totals $107K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Freddie Mac's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Freddie Mac
Data Analyst
West McLean, VA
Total per year
$107K
Level
Financial Analyst
Base
$102K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Freddie Mac?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Freddie Mac in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freddie Mac for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $122,700.

