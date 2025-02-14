← Company Directory
Freddie Mac
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Freddie Mac Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at Freddie Mac totals $220K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Freddie Mac's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Freddie Mac
Engineering Tech Lead
West McLean, VA
Total per year
$220K
Level
Lead Solution Architect
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Freddie Mac?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Freddie Mac in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $284,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freddie Mac for the Solution Architect role in United States is $225,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Freddie Mac

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • Caliber Home Loans
  • First American Financial
  • Morgan Stanley
  • loanDepot
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources