Software Engineer compensation in United States at Freddie Mac ranges from $97.3K per year for Associate Software Engineer 1 to $182K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Freddie Mac's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer 1
$97.3K
$90.4K
$0
$6.9K
Associate Software Engineer 2
$104K
$100K
$0
$3.6K
Software Engineer
$132K
$127K
$0
$4.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$149K
$141K
$0
$7.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***