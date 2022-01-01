← Company Directory
McDonald's
McDonald's Salaries

McDonald's's salary ranges from $2,985 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Romania at the low-end to $482,400 for a Fashion Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of McDonald's. Last updated: 6/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $102K
L2 $142K
L3 $168K
L4 $205K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Accountant
L1 $67.5K
L2 $91.2K
L3 $93.2K
Sales
L1 $50.8K
L2 $44.5K

Sales Development Representative

Customer Service
L1 $31.9K
L2 $30.5K
Product Manager
L2 $160K
L3 $193K
L4 $197K
Data Scientist
Median $73.7K
Product Designer
Median $100K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $200K
Technical Program Manager
Median $148K
Administrative Assistant
$39.8K
Business Operations
$41.4K
Business Operations Manager
$130K
Business Analyst
$50.7K
Chief of Staff
$28.9K
Copywriter
$29.4K
Corporate Development
$55.5K
Customer Service Operations
$20.9K
Customer Success
$27.7K
Data Analyst
$73.6K
Data Science Manager
$212K
Fashion Designer
$482K
Financial Analyst
$120K
Human Resources
$15.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$82.4K
Legal
$30.2K
Marketing
$3K
Product Design Manager
$169K
Program Manager
$50.3K
Project Manager
$27.6K
Recruiter
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$87.2K
Solution Architect
$206K
UX Researcher
$34.1K
Venture Capitalist
$80.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At McDonald's, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at McDonald's is Fashion Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $482,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McDonald's is $80,400.

