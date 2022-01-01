← Company Directory
Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Salaries

Cushman & Wakefield's salary ranges from $16,850 in total compensation per year for a Business Development in India at the low-end to $278,600 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cushman & Wakefield. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
Median $92K
Accountant
$56.7K
Business Development
$16.8K

Data Analyst
$75.2K
Data Scientist
$118K
Financial Analyst
$144K
Legal
$239K
Marketing
$92K
Project Manager
$75.4K
Property Manager
$122K
Sales
$279K
Software Engineer
$186K
Technical Program Manager
$143K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cushman & Wakefield is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cushman & Wakefield is $117,600.

