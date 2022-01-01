← Company Directory
Robert Half
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Robert Half Salaries

Robert Half's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in United States at the low-end to $517,518 for a Recruiter in Japan at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Robert Half. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $153K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$66.2K
Administrative Assistant
$49.8K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Business Analyst
$146K
Data Analyst
$201K
Data Scientist
$125K
Financial Analyst
$57.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84.9K
Product Manager
$241K
Recruiter
$518K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Robert Half is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $517,518. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Robert Half is $135,845.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Robert Half

Related Companies

  • JLL
  • Navient
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • Citi
  • Morgan Stanley
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources