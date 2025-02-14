← Company Directory
McDonald's
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

McDonald's Marketing Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McDonald's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

$63.7K - $75.6K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$58.8K$63.7K$75.6K$80.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At McDonald's, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at McDonald's in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $80,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McDonald's for the Marketing role in United States is $58,800.

